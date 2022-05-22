Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT remained flat at $$27.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Camtek has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

