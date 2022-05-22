Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$218.00.

CJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$149.03 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$140.53 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$159.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.6999995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

