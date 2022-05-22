CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

