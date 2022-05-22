Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

