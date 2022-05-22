Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to post $3.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $15.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $16.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $22.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. 2,546,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,896. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

