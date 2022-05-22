Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPRQF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.46 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

