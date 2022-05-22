Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.19. Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $15.92 on Friday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

