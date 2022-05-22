Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

YOU stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.23.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,990,637.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,476,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,504,616.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,983,573.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 12,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 1,709.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

