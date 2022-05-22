CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) vs. Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Head-To-Head Comparison

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Doximity $343.55 million 17.57 $50.21 million $0.69 45.74

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CMTSU Liquidation and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67

Doximity has a consensus target price of $47.92, suggesting a potential upside of 51.83%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Doximity 40.52% 17.73% 15.76%

Summary

Doximity beats CMTSU Liquidation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

