Comparing Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Adagio Therapeutics and Curis are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$226.79 million N/A N/A Curis $10.65 million 6.81 -$45.44 million ($0.57) -1.39

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adagio Therapeutics and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Curis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Adagio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 391.53%. Curis has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,446.72%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A -76.69% -51.09% Curis -490.80% -54.04% -31.46%

Summary

Curis beats Adagio Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

