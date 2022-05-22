Comparing Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) & Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $24.19, indicating a potential upside of 61.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $83.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.97% 19.91% 5.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.27 billion 10.52 $262.48 million $1.52 47.30

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

