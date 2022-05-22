Comparing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get EverQuote alerts:

55.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EverQuote and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.02% -24.04% -14.20% Zoom Video Communications 33.54% 21.17% 15.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EverQuote and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 2 5 0 2.50 Zoom Video Communications 1 14 13 0 2.43

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 134.96%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $180.51, indicating a potential upside of 101.15%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 0.65 -$19.43 million ($0.73) -12.49 Zoom Video Communications $4.10 billion 6.55 $1.38 billion $4.49 19.99

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats EverQuote on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.