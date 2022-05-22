Comparing Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00 CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.46%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $161.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.77%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18% CONMED 6.19% 13.20% 5.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 139.72 -$64.85 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.01 billion 3.29 $62.54 million $1.94 57.96

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

CONMED beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

