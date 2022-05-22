Comparing Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) & UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Waterdrop alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Waterdrop and UMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 670.44%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and UMC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million 8.30 -$247.01 million ($1.20) -0.88 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waterdrop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

UMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.