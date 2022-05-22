COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.36 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

