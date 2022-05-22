Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,635 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.