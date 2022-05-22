Contrasting Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) & Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Allakos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allakos and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos N/A -91.36% -76.29% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allakos and Alterity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos 1 7 2 0 2.10 Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allakos presently has a consensus target price of $68.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2,180.72%. Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 522.86%. Given Allakos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allakos is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allakos and Alterity Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos N/A N/A -$269.86 million ($7.56) -0.40 Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 4.31 -$11.44 million N/A N/A

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos.

Risk and Volatility

Allakos has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Allakos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allakos (Get Rating)

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. It is also developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of mast cell gastrointestinal disease, chronic urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis; and AK006 to treat allergic and inflammatory diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Alterity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

