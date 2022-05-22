Contrasting Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

4.7% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -107.83% -78.88% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valneva 1 1 4 0 2.50

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,082.80%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.94%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Valneva.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Valneva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$24.53 million ($1.27) -1.46 Valneva $411.85 million 3.19 -$86.87 million N/A N/A

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. The company develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase 1/2a trial for indications, such as metastatic and unresectable melanoma; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2b trial for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH and MSD International Business GmbH. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.