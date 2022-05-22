Contrasting First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Capital and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Capital pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 28.50% 10.07% 0.97% Ottawa Bancorp 20.74% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 2.87 $11.42 million $3.29 10.09 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.65 $2.90 million $1.16 12.59

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital beats Ottawa Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About Ottawa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

