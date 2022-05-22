Contrasting INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INmune Bio and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -45.50% -36.05% argenx -147.47% -32.54% -29.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 732.96 -$30.34 million ($1.93) -3.81 argenx $539.42 million 32.28 -$408.27 million ($11.54) -28.14

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for INmune Bio and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 argenx 0 1 16 1 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. argenx has a consensus price target of $360.94, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than argenx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INmune Bio beats argenx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

