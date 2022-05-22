Contrasting Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 283.41%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.11 $179.00 million $3.12 0.40 LiveVox $119.23 million 1.76 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.45

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46% LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats LiveVox on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

