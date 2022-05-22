Contrasting SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) and The Competition

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SOPHiA GENETICS to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors 1657 5733 11373 210 2.53

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 378.40%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 115.90%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92% SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million -$73.68 million -2.96 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.23

SOPHiA GENETICS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS peers beat SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

