Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$7.19 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

