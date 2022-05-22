Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTS. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

