Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE:CNM opened at $23.40 on Friday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.