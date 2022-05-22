Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.