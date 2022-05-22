Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

CVET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of CVET traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 7,284,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Covetrus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Covetrus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Covetrus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.