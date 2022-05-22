Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.81) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.46 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.