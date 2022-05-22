Critical Contrast: Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) versus Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group and Genius Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 2.72 $279.07 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $262.73 million 2.31 -$592.75 million ($3.94) -0.77

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49% Genius Sports -212.81% -40.24% -31.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Super Group and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 453.73%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Super Group.

Risk & Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Group beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

