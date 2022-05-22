Critical Review: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) versus Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RBB Bancorp and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75 Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.50%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.14%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.34 $56.91 million $2.97 6.82 Veritex $374.89 million 4.66 $139.58 million $2.79 11.60

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 35.39% 12.91% 1.48% Veritex 37.12% 10.64% 1.45%

Summary

Veritex beats RBB Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

