Critical Review: Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million 5.49 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.10 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Science 37 has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -95.04% -42.91% iSpecimen -69.07% -36.81% -27.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Science 37 and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 467.38%. iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 654.72%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Science 37.

Summary

Science 37 beats iSpecimen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

iSpecimen Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

