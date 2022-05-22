CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

CVR Energy stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 172.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

