Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.30.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,092 shares of company stock worth $5,982,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 353.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,218.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 452,709 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

