Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Head to Head Survey

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30% QuoteMedia 2.49% -32.14% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.23 $2.20 million ($0.04) -39.00 QuoteMedia $15.17 million N/A $210,000.00 N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, and Quotestream Professional, as well as a web portfolio management product; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.