Dollar General’s (DG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $13.73 on Friday, reaching $187.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,124. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.05. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,415,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

