Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Doximity alerts:

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.74. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.