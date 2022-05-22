Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.74. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79.
In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 in the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
