DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 291,911 shares of company stock valued at $154,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.