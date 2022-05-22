Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.69.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.