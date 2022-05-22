Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.379 dividend. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
