Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $14.18 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.379 dividend. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

