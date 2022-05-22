Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $74.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

