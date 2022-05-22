Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Energizer posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,405. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

