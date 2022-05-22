Enovix (ENVX) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enovix to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enovix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 136 663 988 34 2.51

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 254.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 77.85%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -8.87 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 3.44

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.88% -11.85% -4.95%

Summary

Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

