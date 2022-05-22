Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 1,345.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,446. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

