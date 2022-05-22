Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several research firms have commented on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($130.21) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($130.21) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

