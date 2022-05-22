Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

EB stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. Tenere Capital LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 566,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

