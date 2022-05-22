Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.03. Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

