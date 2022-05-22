EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 19.93.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVCM stock opened at 9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 12.27 and a 200-day moving average of 13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 8.73 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.75.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 130.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

