EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 19.93.
EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 130.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.