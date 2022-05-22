eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $649,010,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,521. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 77.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 109.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $14.05 on Friday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

