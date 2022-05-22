eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $649,010,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,521. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EXPI opened at $14.05 on Friday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.
About eXp World (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
