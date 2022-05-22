Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the lowest is $41.87 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $177.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.66 million to $178.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $230.94 million, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $232.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.85. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,599,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $3,723,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

