Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. 2,461,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $17.48.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
